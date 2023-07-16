Woah! Tom Cruise charged THIS much for ‘Mission: Impossible -Dead Reckoning: Part 1’

MUMBAI: ‘Mission: Impossible -Dead Reckoning: Part 1’ finally hit theatres on July 12. We saw Tom Cruise return as Ethan Hunt, an IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent, who is in his top form.

The seventh part of the franchise took a massive opening at the box office in India. The film collected numbers in the worldwide collection too. Tom Cruise, who is considered one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, has earned a whopping amount from MI 7.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ collected Rs 12.5 crore in India. It is doing quite well at the box office. The last Mission Impossible installment, Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018), was made with a total budget of $190 million (approximately Rs 1,562 crore).

However, the budget of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was a lot more. In numbers, it amount to $290 million (approximately Rs 2,385 crore), according to Variety. Hence, MI 7 is billed as one of the most expensive Mission Impossible movies.

According to a report by The Sun, Tom Cruise had earned around $100 million (approximately Rs 822 crore) from previous Mission Impossible movies. For the seventh part, he charged $12-14 million (about Rs 98 - 115 crore).

The same report also stated that Tom Cruise's salary includes a percentage of the box office profits. Since he is a co-producer, he will also benefit from that.

According to a report by Just Jared, Tom Cruise, whose net worth is $600 million (approximately Rs 4,944 crore), could add more million if Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One proves to be successful.

A Screenrant report suggests that the movie must earn at least $800 million (approximately Rs 6,580 crore) globally to recover its budget.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It serves as the seventh instalment in the MI franchise. It brings back Tom as Ethan Hunt. He and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy known as The Entity, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission.

The film stars Tom Cruise alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny. With an estimated budget of $290 million, it is one of the most expensive films ever made and the most expensive in the franchise.

