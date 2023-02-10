Woah! Zendaya calls out Hollywood's beauty standards and talks about colorism in the industry

MUMBAI: Zendaya is one of the most influential actresses at the moment, especially after the success of Euphoria and her role as MJ in Spider-Man. The actress uses her power to voice her opinions on all things that matter deeply to her.

Also read - Zendaya opens up on ‘pulling a look’ for the virtual Emmys 2020 ceremony

On several occasions, she has spoken up about racism and colorism that is rampant in the industry. We are revisiting all the times when Zendaya spoke in support of the rights of African-American women.

"I am Hollywood's acceptable version of a Black girl and that has to change. We're vastly too beautiful and too interesting for me to be the only representation of that." - #Zendaya in conversation with @BadAssBoz at #BeautyconNYC pic.twitter.com/wZaIrJm1Tw — Danielle (@theislandiva) April 22, 2018

Speaking to the audience at the BeautyCon festival, Zendaya said that racism and colorism in the industry should come to an end. The actress said, "As a light-skinned black woman it's important that I'm using my privilege, my platform, to show you how much beauty there is in the African-American community."

The Euphoria fame also opened up about how she feels that she represents the acceptable version of a woman of color. She quipped, "I am Hollywood's acceptable version of a Black girl and that has to change. We're vastly too beautiful and too interesting for me to be the only representation of that."

Back in 2016, Zendaya spoke to Cosmopolitan revealing, "Unfortunately, I have a bit of a privilege compared to my darker sisters and brothers." She added, "Can I honestly say that I've had to face the same racism and struggles as a woman with darker skin? No, I cannot."

In the conversation, she called out Modeliste Magazine which altered an image of the actress back in 2015. She revealed, "Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19-year-old hips and torso quite manipulated."

Zendaya was also a cover girl in Vogue Italia during which she mentioned that she owed her power and position to Black women who have taken big steps in the past.

She revealed, “I feel incredibly grateful to be in this position because, without the women of the past, especially iconic Black women who have done what I've done before, I wouldn't be able to exist in this space. So with every new accomplishment, with every new thing I learn, I hope that I can be a part of paying that forward and hopefully it'll be easier for the next person.”

In 2021, she also told British Vogue, “If I ever do become a filmmaker, I know that the leads of my films will always be Black women.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has two movies lined up for release next year. She will be seen in Challengers as well as Dune: Part Two.

Credits - Pinkvilla

