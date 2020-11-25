Women dominate 2021 Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: The 2021 Grammy Awards nominations are all about women power with Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa leading the way.

Beyonce is leading the contender at the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods. She is followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa, who earned six nominations each.

Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes fame, earned five nominations for her solo debut. Earning four each were Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, jazz pianist John Beasley and classical producer David Frost, reports Variety.

As a shocker, The Weeknd didn't get nominated. Despite being predicted to dominate the nominations at the 63rd annual Grammys, the pop-R&B superstar's "Blinding lights" single and "After Hours" album got zero nominations.

Beyonce will be competing against herself in the Record of the Year category. She is nominated in the category for "Black Parade" as well as "Savage". She fights Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone for the trophy.

Swift's six nominations include five for her "Folklore" album or its "Cardigan" single and one for her collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber on an original song for the film version of "Cats".

Her competition in the Album of the Year category include Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Coldplay, Jhené Aiko, Jacob Collier, HAIM and Black Pumas.

K-pop super band BTS got a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod for their first single sung entirely in English, "Dynamite".

Dua Lipa got nominations in the categories of Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Don't Start Now" and Album of the Year for "Future Nostalgia". Dua Lipa and Beyonce are joined in the Song of the Year category by fellow six-time nominees Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift.

Ricch has the most Grammy nominations for any male artiste this year. He is up for Song of the Year for "The Box" and Record of the Year for "Rockstar" with DaBaby.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2021 and will be showcased live in India on Vh1 India.



Here is the list of 2021 Grammy nominees from main categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chilombo, Jhene Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyonce

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyonce

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.

"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Yummy" — Justin Bieber

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renee Zellweger

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE RECORDING

"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE

"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

"Both Of Us" — Jayda G

"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Kick I, Arca

Planet's Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs, Black Violin

Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — HAIM

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Bum-Rush" — Body Count

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip

BEST ROCK SONG

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

BEST ROCK ALBUM

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhene Aiko Featuring John Legend

"Black Parade" — Beyonce

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

"Anything for You" — Ledisi

"Distance" — Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

"Do It" — Chloe X Halle

"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Chilombo, Jhene Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

BEST R&B ALBUM

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"The Box" — Roddy Rich

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce)

BEST RAP ALBUM

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King's Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark

"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill

"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

All Night" — Brothers Osborne

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

"Ocean" — Lady A

"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

BEST COUNTRY SONG

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen

"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde