Women dominate 2021 Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: The 2021 Grammy Awards nominations are all about women power with Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa leading the way.
Beyonce is leading the contender at the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods. She is followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa, who earned six nominations each.
Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes fame, earned five nominations for her solo debut. Earning four each were Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, jazz pianist John Beasley and classical producer David Frost, reports Variety.
As a shocker, The Weeknd didn't get nominated. Despite being predicted to dominate the nominations at the 63rd annual Grammys, the pop-R&B superstar's "Blinding lights" single and "After Hours" album got zero nominations.
Beyonce will be competing against herself in the Record of the Year category. She is nominated in the category for "Black Parade" as well as "Savage". She fights Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone for the trophy.
Swift's six nominations include five for her "Folklore" album or its "Cardigan" single and one for her collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber on an original song for the film version of "Cats".
Her competition in the Album of the Year category include Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Coldplay, Jhené Aiko, Jacob Collier, HAIM and Black Pumas.
K-pop super band BTS got a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod for their first single sung entirely in English, "Dynamite".
Dua Lipa got nominations in the categories of Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Don't Start Now" and Album of the Year for "Future Nostalgia". Dua Lipa and Beyonce are joined in the Song of the Year category by fellow six-time nominees Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift.
Ricch has the most Grammy nominations for any male artiste this year. He is up for Song of the Year for "The Box" and Record of the Year for "Rockstar" with DaBaby.
The 63rd Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2021 and will be showcased live in India on Vh1 India.
Here is the list of 2021 Grammy nominees from main categories:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" — Beyonce
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" — Beyonce
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.
"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Yummy" — Justin Bieber
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" — BTS
"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renee Zellweger
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE RECORDING
"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE
"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both Of Us" — Jayda G
"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Not" — Big Thief
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" — HAIM
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
"Daylight" — Grace Potter
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"Bum-Rush" — Body Count
"Underneath" — Code Orange
"The In-Between" — In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" — Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip
BEST ROCK SONG
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala
"Not" — Big Thief
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
BEST ROCK ALBUM
A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhene Aiko Featuring John Legend
"Black Parade" — Beyonce
"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
"See Me" — Emily King
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore
"Anything for You" — Ledisi
"Distance" — Yebba
BEST R&B SONG
"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
"Do It" — Chloe X Halle
"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
BEST R&B ALBUM
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop" — DaBaby
"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
"Dior" — Pop Smoke
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"The Box" — Roddy Rich
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce)
BEST RAP ALBUM
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill
"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
All Night" — Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
"Ocean" — Lady A
"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
BEST COUNTRY SONG
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" — Maren Morris
"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen
"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde