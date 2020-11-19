Wonder Woman 1984 to debut in theatres and on HBO Max

MUMBAI: Wonder Woman 1984 is altering course. The last big blockbuster holdout of 2020 is opening in US theatres on Christmas and will also be made available to HBO Max subscribers free of cost for its first month.

The film will also debut in international theatres on December 16. Sharing the news with fans, lead star Gal Gadot took to Twitter and wrote, “IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it IN THEATERS (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in.”

Have a look.

Credits: Hindustan Times