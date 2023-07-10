Wow! EXO's Chen's magnificent fairytale wedding with non-celeb wife; 3 years post-legal marriage and 2 Kids

MUMBAI: Kim Jong Dae, a South Korean singer and songwriter better known by his stage name Chen, married his non-celebrity wife in a magnificent fairytale wedding ceremony. Chen is a part of the Chinese-South Korean boy band EXO, as well as the EXO-M and EXO-CBX subgroups. He is renowned for his extraordinary singing abilities and, thanks to his endearing nature and distinctive voice, has captured the hearts of admirers everywhere.

(Also read: Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list )

In 2020, Chen announced that he was getting married to his long-term fiancée on his official fan club on LYSN in a handwritten letter. In the touching letter, he shocked followers by revealing the news of his impending marriage and first child. The singer is said to have formalised the marriage and welcomed a second child since then. A wedding ceremony to commemorate Chen and his wife's marriage was announced earlier this year by EXO's organisation, SM Entertainment.

In a peaceful location, the newlyweds enjoyed a lovely private wedding ceremony. Undoubtedly, the venue was transformed into a "garden-like" space by the white flower chains that hung from the ceiling and the flowers that were placed on the floor. A few members of EXO were present on Chen's special day. To congratulate the newlyweds, Kai, Suho, Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Baekhyun were present.

Chen entered the stage and sung his OST as part of the ceremony to add even more personal touches and meaning to the event. Chen's bandmates even sang on stage to celebrate the couple's special day, as shown in a few videos from the celebrations. They played the orchestra version of EXO's 2013 group song, Don't Go, which caused some of their fans to take offence. While the groom, Chen, sung the song Best Luck, and Suho sang his solo, Let's Love.

The fact that Chen's wife is not well-known probably contributed to the fact that their wedding was a peaceful affair. Nonetheless, a lot of guests posted clips from the wedding, providing viewers with a peek into the happy couple's big day. The couple exchanged vows at dusk, creating a charming moment as Chen and his spouse proceeded down the aisle. The couple was soaked in a lovely glow from the golden hour sunlight. Fans from all around the world are extending their warmest congratulations to the happy couple, as it was a joyous day for everyone.

Fans demanded that the 31-year-old singer-songwriter Chen be kicked out of EXO when he disclosed in 2020 that he and his fiancée were expecting their first child and that he was planning to get married. Since then, Chen's insistence on staying in EXO has been repeatedly lambasted by fans of the third-generation band. However, Chen's supporters gave him the largest round of applause and well wishes when the images from his wedding began to circulate online.

(Also read: Parasite fame Choi Woo Shik opens up about working with BTS singer V in upcoming Prime Video Korean reality series Jinny’s Kitchen)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis