Wow! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker become parents to a baby boy

It is all celebrations in the Kardashian and Baker household as Kourtney and Travis Baker welcome their first child together. In an earlier announcement, the happy couple shared that they would be naming their firstborn son Rocky.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 17:54
KOURTNEY

MUMBAI : It is all celebrations in the Kardashian and Baker household as Kourtney and Travis Baker welcome their first child together. In an earlier announcement, the happy couple shared that they would be naming their firstborn son Rocky.

Also read - Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight

This comes after the 44-year-old reality star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy to her husband back in June this year. 

Kourtney attended a Blink-182 concert with a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant”. People Magazine reported on the 4th of November, that they have welcomed a child. 

The couple got married in Italy back in 2022. Back in June, they held a gender reveal party to announce that they will be bringing home a baby boy. This is the seventh child that the power couple share between themselves. 

Kourtney is a mother to Mason Dash, 13, Reign Aston, 8, and Penelope Scotland, 11 whom she shares with her ex-husband Scott Disick. 

On the other hand, the Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker is father to his son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and also his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

A few weeks earlier, Kourtney Kardashian had suffered from a medical emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital. She later took to Instagram to share, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.” She added, “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

In the Instagram story, she also thanked her husband and her mother for their support. She wrote, “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.” She thanked Kris Jenner, “for holding my hand through this.”

Also read - Woah! Kourtney Kardashian reveals how Kim wasn't happy with her being the 'centre of attention', read more

She concluded by sharing, “Praise be to God,” Kardashian said at the end of her post. “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Baker Rocky Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 17:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Kaala Paani renewed for season 2, reveals makers and streaming partner, Netflix
MUMBAI : If you loved watching the survival drama series 'Kaala Paani', then there's good news for you. Streaming...
MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! Ex contestants of previous season to join the Season 8 contestants for a special task
MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as...
Trolled! Actress Giorgia Andriani is getting brutally Trolled for her Diwali outfit in this video, netizens are addressing her as absolutely cheap
MUMBAI : Rumoured girlfriend of actor Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over...
Heartbreaking! Crew member of the 'Fauda' series, Matan Meir dies while fighting Hamas in Gaza
MUMBAI: Matan Meir, a member of the production crew of the hit Israeli TV series Fauda, was killed in the line of duty...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have a tiff with each other the actress tells Neil “You betrayed me and I think you are too good for me and I don’t deserve me”
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are two confirmed contestants of the game and they are playing the game well...
Rest in peace! Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Pavitra Punia's father passes away, actress pens an emotional note
MUMBAI: Actor Pavitra Punia via Instagram announced the demise of her father.Also read -...
Recent Stories
Giorgia Andriani
Trolled! Actress Giorgia Andriani is getting brutally Trolled for her Diwali outfit in this video, netizens are addressing her as absolutely cheap
Latest Video