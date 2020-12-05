A Wrinkle In Time' director Ava DuVernay to create superhero series

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is working on her next television project, an adaptation of the teen superhero story Naomi.

Writer-producer-director DuVernay will team up with Jill Blankenship, who served as executive producer on the series Arrow, to develop Naomi, a title for DC Comics, reports variety.com.

"Thanks @DCComics for believing in the vision. Barda. Zee Hernandez. Now, Naomi. The third DC project for @ARRAYNow. Working hard to bring these ladies to the screen. Thanks to @BrianMBendis @DavidWalker1201 + my writing partner Jill Blankenship for joining me on NAOMI. Love her," tweeted DuVernay.

The series will follow a teen girl's journey from her small town to the heights of the multiverse. It starts when a supernatural event shakes her hometown, and puts Naomi on the path to trace its origins.

The character originally debuted in her own standalone comic book series in 2019, which was co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker. In the comics, Naomi had energy-based powers as well as an ability to transform into a superpowered form that gave her incredible strength and other abilities.

