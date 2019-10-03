Casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi elated for his next project Vellapanti

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar got in touch with ace casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, who is a known name in the industry and has launched many talented actors.

Dinesh’s upcoming project will be an interesting watch. After Veerey Ki Wedding, the banner Make My Day Entertainments is coming up with a comedy satire titled Vellapanti.

He said, 'It’s been a beautiful journey with the makers who are like a family now. There were more than 150 characters in Veerey Ki wedding, whose casting went for 3 to 4 months. During this phase, I developed a special bonding with the makers whom I found to be extremely passionate about cinema. Vellapanti is an amazing laughter ride, and we had fun casting for it,' he shared.

The creative producer of the movie, Vishal Vats said that the first schedule of the movie will start in Delhi NCR in November followed by the second and final schedule in Goa.

TellyChakkar already reported about the movie being about four friends and their fun ride. The team completed the poster shoot today with lead male actors Ansh Bagri, Siddharth Sagar, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Chandan Bakshi.

Vellapanti will be directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chabbra, produced by Rajat Bakshi. Aparna Kitey (AK Fashion) is the costume designer as well as the production designer of the movie.

