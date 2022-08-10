Charrul Malik: I have no interest in watching brutality and violence on screen

MUMBAI:Actress Charrul Malik says that while showcasing brutality and violence on screen has become common now, she is not someone who is fond of watching such content. The actress adds that this content has a negative impact on the audience as well.

“I don't have any interest in watching brutality or violence that has blood shed, murders or anything. I feel that it is not pleasing to our eyes. We shouldn't watch it because it has a negative impact on us which affects us a lot. And at the end of the day, it doesn’t let us sleep peacefully,” she says.

She adds, “Undoubtedly, these films such as The Kashmir Files, Delhi Crime, Talwar, Bheed, The Kerala stories are very disturbing subjects but they force us to believe in the facts. It’s very different to face the reality and I don’t know how people enjoy seeing these. But it’s an irony that they enjoy. I haven’t seen The Kashmir Files yet. Delhi Crime was also a very disturbing and emotional series and the fact that it was true hits hard. If the content is made stress-free, the audience will watch movies in the same way. There shouldn’t be a flood of such movies. I don’t want to get disturbed by all these movies.”

However, she says that there is still a lot of content that doesn’t have violence, action and crime subjects. She says, “There are a lot of series which are very nice and peaceful. Directors and producers should make something that is watchable and peaceful.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 21:00

