Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen criticized by fans for sharing intimate pictures on social media

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are one of the cutest couples. The two tied the knot last year and have been giving major couple goals.

They often share their love-filled pictures on social media. They did the same again. However, this time, they got trolled for their pictures. Well, the couple took to their Instagram accounts and posted a streak of cosy pictures with them clinging onto each other. While Rajeev was shirtless, Charu was donning a purple strappy night-suit and the two looked completely head over heels for each other.

Their pictures did not go down well with some social media users and they criticized the two. Right from calling them shameless and indecent to questioning their morality and asking them to not post such private pictures on Instagram; fans didn’t spare either of the two. As a consequence of the same, Rajeev and Charu ended up turning off their comments section for those pictures. Rajeev’s caption read, “In love with quarantined days Ain’t you? #stayhome,” while Charu wrote, “We are happy being quarantined. #stayhome #staysafe.”

