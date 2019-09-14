CONFIRMED: Mohena Kumari Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa QUIT RiMoRav Vlogs post tiff with Rishi Dev

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently informed viewers about the tiff between ex Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars and good friends Rishi Dev, Mohena Kumari Singh, and Gaurav Wadhwa.

Mohena and Gaurav recently posted a dance video on the song Ismey Tera Ghata, clearly hinting at their tiff with Rishi Dev.

In reaponse to all rumours, Mohena and Gaurav posted a video announcing their disassociation with RiMoRav Vlogs.

According to Rishi, problems seemed to creep in because he was extremely dedicated towards the vlog, whereas Mohena and Gaurav couldn’t invest much time for it, as Mohena is prepping for her wedding and Gaurav is shooting for his show Baawle Utaavle.

However, Mohena and Gaurav have dismissed it saying they were always available for RiMoRav Vlogs and would shoot bank videos in case of their absence.

Have a look at their announcement video.

What are your views on the trio's changed relationship? Hit the comments section below.