CONFIRMED: Mohena Kumari Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa QUIT RiMoRav Vlogs post tiff with Rishi Dev

TellyChakkar recently informed viewers about the tiff between ex Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars and good friends Rishi Dev, Mohena Kumari Singh, and Gaurav Wadhwa.
Mohena and Gaurav recently posted a dance video on the song Ismey Tera Ghata, clearly hinting at their tiff with Rishi Dev.
In reaponse to all rumours, Mohena and Gaurav posted a video announcing their disassociation with RiMoRav Vlogs.
According to Rishi, problems seemed to creep in because he was extremely dedicated towards the vlog, whereas Mohena and Gaurav couldn’t invest much time for it, as Mohena is prepping for her wedding and Gaurav is shooting for his show Baawle Utaavle.
However, Mohena and Gaurav have dismissed it saying they were always available for RiMoRav Vlogs and would shoot bank videos in case of their absence.
Have a look at their announcement video.
VAMILY we waited so long because we thought something might change. Something might happen. Some magic. We hung on to a hope ki kisi tarah everything will become ok. But we understand that it is high time you’ll know what’s going on. We all have had sleepless nights because of this... but now we all need closure. Yes we have been upset... angry even. But unfortunately, now it’s time to move on. We will never forget these times. One of the Best times of our life. RiMoRav Rocks. Love you guys. Always and forever.
What are your views on the trio's changed relationship? Hit the comments section below.
