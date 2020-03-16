CONGRATULATIONS: Aneri Vajani is the INSTAGRAM Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: This week's Instagram queen has won fans' hearts with her chirpy attitude.

Aneri Vajani captured her fans' attention with her acting talent in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, and many others, where she was applauded for her work and craft.

If you follow Aneri on any social media platform, you would know that she is super active and often keeps posting super cute, hot, and on-set pictures. The diva was recently seen as part of the daredevil stunt-based show KKK 12, where she managed to set a mark for herself.

The charming actress also managed to woo her fans through her stint in Star Plus' popular daily Anupamaa, where she aced the role of Mukku. The fans adored her bonding with the cast and Rupali Ganguly.

She clearly knows how to maintain a good rapport with her followers on social networking sites. All her posts have managed to earn her 40K likes and 150 comments on each post. Seeing how active the beauty is on social media platforms, we would like to crown Aneri Vajani as the Instagram Queen for the week.

Take a look at Aneri Vajani's INSTAGRAM post!