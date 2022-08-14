CONGRATULATIONS! Ashi Singh is the Instagram Queen for the week

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 13:30
MUMBAI : This week’s Insta queen is quite popular among her fans and has always been in the news for multiple reasons. Popular for her stint in Sony TV’s show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, the beauty was also seen acing her role as Princess Yasmin.

Currently, ruling the hearts of millions of fans as Meet in Zee TV’s show Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Ashi Singh is a true stunner.

The fans have adored Ashi with her co-actor Sameer aka Randeep Rai and Aladdin aka Siddharth Nigam. The audience got a beautiful glimpse of Ashi’s pre birthday bash recently. 

Ashi made her television debut with Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters in 2015. The beauty was also seen in Gumrah (season 5) and Crime Patrol (Tamasha Mandli).

The beauty was also paired up with Paras Kalnawat for a music video, Tere Naal Rehna. It was filmed following the social distancing rules due to COVID-19. The diva leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her amazing acting. She also loves sharing a slice of her life with her fans every now and then.

The audience loved her role as Princess Yasmin opposite Siddharth Nigam aka Aladdin.

The fans adore her for her social media savviness and keep showering her with their love and appreciation. Also, the diva has been slaying her looks and sets major fashion goals.

Almost all her posts have got her nearly 90K likes and 1240 comments, crowning her the Instagram Queen of the week!

Take a look at Ashi Singh’s posts from her Instagram handle!

 
