CONGRATULATIONS: Beyhadh director Prateek Shah ties the knot with Marathi actress Hrutu Durgale

Prateek Shah, who has directed many TV shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Meri Ikk Jindri, Bahu Begum, Manmohini and Beyhadh 2 has tied the knot with Hruta Durgule. Hruta Durgule is an Indian television and film actress widely known for portraying lead characters on Marathi-television.
Prateek

MUMBAI: 2022, is a year of marriages and child birth.

A lot of actors are moving towards making a family and marital bliss.

Now, Prateek Shah, who has directed many TV shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Meri Ikk Jindri, Bahu Begum, Manmohini and Beyhadh 2 has tied the knot with Hruta Durgule. Hruta Durgule is an Indian television and film actress widely known for portraying lead characters on Marathi-television.

The ceremony was said to be an intimate one with just close family members and friends in attendance.  

Hruta, who is playing the lead in Marathi show 'Mann Udu Udu Zala', had revealed she had met Prateek at the former's residence. The two met in 2020, and gradually decided to spend their lives together. Hruta and Prateek got engaged on March 24.

Prateek, who is currently directing Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, took to social media to share pictures of the wedding. They captioned each post as, "To Now And Forever  18.05.2022 ."

Take a look:

Looks like the couple couldn't stop smiling and blushing as they stood together to accept the congratulatory wishes from their loved ones.

Hruta is currently seen playing the lead role in the Zee Marathi show Man Udu Udu Zhala. On the other hand, Prateek Shah is directing Zee TV's new show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead roles.



Keep reading this space for more information from the world of Bollywood, television and the OTT medium.


 

