CONGRATULATIONS! Drashti Dhami is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta queen is popularly known as the Madhubala of the TV world. Drashti Dhami, who has wooed the audiences with her performance in Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka as Madhubala, is without a doubt one of the most stunning beauties on Indian TV.

Drashti began her TV career with a youth-based show, Dill Mill Gayye, wherein she portrayed the role of Dr. Muskaan.

She became a household name after Star One’s Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi. She left the audience stunned with her looks and magnetism as Madhubala in Colors’ top show Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon opposite Vivian Dsena. The gorgeous lady was also a part of Zee TV’s popular show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. She had even shared in an interview that fans had started comparing her character of Gayatri with Madhubala, and hence, it was tricky and challenging to nail both the roles.

The actress loves to travel and is super active on social media. The diva made the audience go gaga over her looks and all excited for her new web show where she aces the character of a cop.

The beauty always leaves the fans wanting more with her social media presence. Almost all her clicks have more than 50k likes and nearly 200 comments. Thus, we crown her Insta Queen of the Week. Have a look at her Instagram posts!