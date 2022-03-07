Congratulations! Harshad Chopda is the INSTAGRAM King of the week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King is indeed a charming lad who has managed to win the hearts of many with his acting chops.

The lad made the audience fall in love with his chocolate boy looks in Left Right Left and later did multiple roles to make fans love him all the more.

Harshad Chopda is indeed an actor who has given us multiple reasons to like him.

The charmer started his acting career in 2006 with Zee’s daily soap Mamta as Karan Srivastav. Later, he was seen in a youth-based show where he aced the role of Cadet Ali Baig in Left Right Left.

Currently, the actor is seen winning fans' hearts with his acting in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai as Abhimanyu opposite Pranali Rathod aka Akshara. The fans have simply loved and adored their reel and real life chemistry.

Harshad has proved his niche by playing an array of roles. He was applauded for his character in Amber Dhara as Akshay Mehra opposite Kashmira Irani.

Fans loved his character Prem Juneja in Star Plus’ Kis Desh Mei Hai Mera Dil where he was seen alongside Lt. Sushant and co-actor Additi Gupta.

He played the roles of Anurag Ganguly (Tere Liye), Mohan Gala (Dharampatni), and many more. He was also a part of a love series that became a fan favourite, Humsafar, where he played Sahir Azeem opposite Shivya Pathania.

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with The End, co-starring Priya Banerjee, Divyendu Sharma, and Kiku Sharda.

With Bepannah, he made his comeback on the screen where he played Aditya Hooda opposite Jennifer Winget. He is once again all set to woo his audience.

Harshad is a sight to behold and has given multiple reasons to the fans to fall in love with him.

The lad is active on social media and loves staying in touch with his fans. Even though he is currently busy with his show and personal life, the charmer boy still manages to stay connected with his fans.

All his clicks have gotten him nearly 70K likes and almost 150 comments. We crown Harshad Chopda as Insta King of the Week.