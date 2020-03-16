CONGRATULATIONS: Karan Wahi is the INSTAGRAM King for the week!

MUMBAI: Yet another week, and we are back to crown one of the hunks who has managed to raise the hotness meter with his looks and charm.

A former cricketer who started his acting career in 2004 with the popular youth-based show Remix, Karan Wahi is immensely talented. The show gave him instant fame and made girls drool over him.

Ranveer Sisodia, aka Karan Wahi, was later seen in the role of Dr Siddhant Modi in another youth-based show aired on Star One, Dill Mill Gayee, alongside biggies like Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover, Sehban Azim, and many more. The show was another ticket to fame for Karan, significantly increasing his fan following and female fangirls.

Karan has hosted several TV shows with utter precision. He made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role with Habib Faisal's romantic comedy Daawat-e-Ishq in 2014 with Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra.

Karan showed his daredevil side to his fans by participating in Colors' Fear Factors: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where the fans admired his courageous side, and the girls got all the more reasons to swoon over the actor.

The charmer played one of the leads in Hate Story 4 opposite Urvashi Rautella and Vivian Bathena. Karan started his new journey with his newly launched show Channa Mereya alongside Niyati Fatnani.

Wahi is a fitness freak who loves to work on his body and maintains a set gym routine. His Instagram is filled with his gym routine posts.

Wahi's Instagram shows how he loves being connected to his fans. All his posts have earned him 80K likes and almost 180 comments, and we crown him Insta King of the Week.