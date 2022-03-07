Congratulations! Muskaan Bamne is the Instagram Queen of the week!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 13:30
MUMBAI: As we near the end of yet another eventful week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress her fans with her adorable smile and great acting chops.

Muskan is quite known for her stint as Pakhi in Anupamaa which stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly in lead roles.

The diva shares a beautiful bond with her co-stars Paras Kalnawat (Samar), Aashish Mehrotra (Toshu), Nidhi Shah (Kinjal), and Anagha Bhosle (Nandini).

The fans have loved the drama that has been followed in the show and Pakhi's character graph. Fans have simply loved Muskan for being active on social media as she keeps sharing a slice of her life every now and then and has managed to keep her fans entertained by her antics.

The stunning actress made her television debut in 2017 with Ekta Kapoor's serial, “Gumrah.” She also has been a part of TV shows, like Haunted Night, Ek Thi Heroine, and Super Sisters.

Muskan was seen in the Bollywood film, Helicopter Eela, where the fans loved her stint. In 2020, she appeared in the TV serial, Anupamaa, and wowed everyone with her performance.

Being caught up in her day-to-day life Muskan still manages to share a slice of her life with fans every now and then. With almost 70K likes and 150 comments on each post, we crown her as this week's Instagram Queen.

Take a look at some of the pictures from Muskan's social media handle!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muskan Bamne (@muskanbamne)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muskan Bamne (@muskanbamne)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muskan Bamne (@muskanbamne)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muskan Bamne (@muskanbamne)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milli (@ridima.singh)

Latest Video