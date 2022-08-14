CONGRATULATIONS! Neil Bhatt is the INSTAGRAM King for the week

MUMBAI: As we wrap up another exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another charmer from the telly world.

Popular for his role in Star Plus’ daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as 'Virat Chavan', Neil Bhatt has all the qualities to be crowned a king.

Bhatt started his journey with a dance reality show Kaboom and even ended up winning the hearts of the audience and also the show.

The charmer who is seen acing his role as ACP Virat, rose to fame through the cult dance show Boogie Woogie, and his passion led him to one show after the other.

He then made his TV debuted with Sony Television in 2008. Neil was much appreciated for his roles in shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh and Gulaal where he played the character of Abhinav Taneja and Kesar respectively. Not only that, he was also praised for his performance as Lakshman.

Neil made his film DEBUT with Bhanwar an untold story of a folk puppeteer in modern Gujarat. In 2018, he portrayed the negative role of Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Colors TV's Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

The ace actor is seen along side Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil even found Love on the set of his show GHKKPM and participated with his partner in Star Plus's Smart Jodi.

Fans have loved all his characters and his on-screen camaraderie with his co-stars too. Neil has been balancing his personal and professional life and entertaining fans too! He indeed deserves this title of a 'king'.

His posts have nearly 50K likes and almost 120 comments.

Thus, we crown him INSTA King of the Week.