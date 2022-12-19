CONGRATULATIONS: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwaia is the INSTAGRAM Queen for the Week!

MUMBAI : As we reach the end of another week, TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another diva for being a social butterfly and entertaining fans with interesting posts. She is one of the most stunning divas who loves to stay in touch with her fans and is super active on her social media handles. She is currently seen playing her game inside the BB house.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was crowned as Femina Miss India Manipur in 2018, and made her television debut with Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni where she played the role of Meher Kaur Dhillon opposite Avinesh Rekhi and Hitesh Bharadwaj.



The talented diva is indeed blessed with killer looks and a heart-warming smile which can brighten up anyone’s day. Nimrit’s fans adored her for her acting skills and were keenly waiting for her new show.

Even though Nimrit has been away from the fans the diva worn her heart on her sleeve and shared a lot with her fans about her life and struggles.

With almost 70K likes and nearly 170 comments on each post, we crown Nimrit aka Meher as the INSTA Queen of the Week.

Check out the style queen’s posts from her Insta handle!