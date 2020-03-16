CONGRATULATIONS! Pankhuri Awasthy is the Instagram Queen for the week

MUMBAI: As we near the end of another month, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans with her acting chops.

Pankhuri is currently seen acing her role in Gud Se Meetha Ishq alongside Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale.

The beauty made her acting debut in 2014 with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, playing Saima. Her first lead role came with Razia Sultan, where she was seen in the titular role.

The fans simply loved her varied roles and applauded her for her work that includes portraying Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn and Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with the role of Kusum in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Pankhuri and her husband Gautam Rode leave no stone unturned in entertaining the audience with their fun reels every now and then.

Seeing how the fans have always showered their love on her it would be right to say she is quite popular. Almost all her posts have got her 20 k Likes and nearly 120 comments, crowing her as the Instagram Queen for the week.

Take a look at Pankhuri’s post: