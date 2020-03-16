CONGRATULATIONS! Pankhuri Awasthy is the Instagram Queen for the week

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 13:30
CONGRATULATIONS! Pankhuri Awasthy is the Instagram Queen for the week

MUMBAI:  As we near the end of another month, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans with her acting chops. 

Pankhuri is currently seen acing her role in Gud Se Meetha Ishq alongside Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale. 

The beauty made her acting debut in 2014 with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, playing Saima. Her first lead role came with Razia Sultan, where she was seen in the titular role.

The fans simply loved her varied roles and applauded her for her work that includes portraying Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn and Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with the role of Kusum in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Pankhuri and her husband  Gautam Rode leave no stone unturned in entertaining the audience with their fun reels every now and then. 

Seeing how the fans have always showered their love on her it would be right to say she is quite popular. Almost all her posts have got her 20 k Likes and nearly 120 comments, crowing her as the Instagram Queen for the week.

Take a look at Pankhuri’s post:

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 13:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Mirzapur' actor Aasif Khan make his music video debut with 'Galtiyan'
MUMBAI: Actor Aasif Khan says his latest music video, "Galtiyan", is quite special to him as he is making his music...
Lesser-Known Facts! Not Raveena Tandon, THIS Bollywood actress was the initial choice for Tip Tip Barsa, details inside
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was considered no less than a s*x symbol, especially after the release of Tip Tip Barsa Pani....
Exclusive! Ali Merchant talks about his journey as an actor, his upcoming web series, and much more
MUMBAI : Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer.He is best known for his roles in serials...
Exclusive! Revenge fame Mansee Gupta ENTERS Colors' Naagin 6
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  Ekta Kapoor's Naagin...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Priya falls in trouble, Vedika’s vicious plan to steal Ram away
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Disheartening! Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra not a part of Splitspilla, and here is the reason
MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Kundrra came to the limelights after his stints in the most controversial reality show...
Recent Stories
Lesser-Known Facts! Not Raveena Tandon, THIS Bollywood actress was the initial choice for Tip Tip Barsa, details inside
Lesser-Known Facts! Not Raveena Tandon, THIS Bollywood actress was the initial choice for Tip Tip Barsa, details inside
Latest Video