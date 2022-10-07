CONGRATULATIONS! Paras Kalnawat is the INSTAGRAM King of the week!

MUMBAI: This week's Insta King is a charmer in all true sense. The handsome lad made his acting debut with StarPlus' most-loved show, Meri Durga opposite Srishti Jain.

The charmer is being applauded for his role as Samar in Star Plus’ popular daily Anupamaa. Paras Kalnawat loves to be active on social media.

Paras was in the eyes of the media post the show Meri Durga because of his relationship with co-star Srishti Jain and their fallout.

The handsome actor has been a part of quite a handful of shows like (Star Plus) Mariam Khan- Reporting LIVE opposite Sheena Bajaj, (ALT Balaji) Dil Hi Toh Hai season 1 and 2 as Shivam Noon, among others. He also played the role of Faraz Sheikh in the web series Ishq Aaj Kal and reprised his role as Shivam in Dil Hi Toh Hai 3 in early 2020.

Paras was seen opposite the gorgeous Patiala Babes actress Ashi Singh in a music video titled, 'Tere Naal Rehna'.

The charmer is quite a social media freak and chooses to stay connected with his fans one way or another. Paras loves to share a slice of his life every now and then and is currently sharing fun BTS videos from his ongoing show Anupamaa.

This striking man has given us major reasons to fall head over heels for his charismatic looks and killer smile. With more than 70K Likes and 350 Comments on all of his posts, we crown Paras Kalnawat as the Insta King of the week.

Check out posts from Paras Kalnawat's social media handle!