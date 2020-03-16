CONGRATULATIONS! Pranali Rathod is the INSTAGRAM queen of the week

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 13:30
MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans with her acting chops. 

She is popularly known for her stint as Saudamini in Barrister Babu, but is now loved for her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as 'Akshara'.

It won't be incorrect to call Pranali a hardworking actress as the diva is seen trying to give her best to any role she decides to play and the audience sure likes her as Akshara in YRKKH. 

The beauty made her television debut in 2018 with Zing’s show Pyaar Pehli Baar. Post that, she was in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki.

The stunning actress managed to make a mark for herself with her stint as Saudamini “mini” Bhaumik in Colors' daily soap Barrister Babu in 2020. 

Very often, Pranali Rathod is seen bonding with her cast and she does share some fun reels and videos from the set of YRKKH.

Pranali enjoys a great following and is also adored for her nature. The diva is trying her best to manage her personal and professional life. The fans simply love her on-screen chemistry with Abhimanyu aka Harshad. 

The actress loves staying in touch with her fans. Her posts have nearly 52K likes and 120 comments. We crown her Insta Queen of the Week. 

Here is a glimpse of Pranali’s Instagram handle.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 13:30

