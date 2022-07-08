CONGRATULATIONS! Pratik Sehajpal is the INSTAGRAM King for the week

CONGRATULATIONS! Pratik Sehajpal is the INSTAGRAM King for the week

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back to wrap up yet another eventful week by crowning a handsome hunk from the telly world for his social media savviness.

The lad is currently making his fans go gaga over his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, before which the fans had gotten to be a part of his journey in the Bigg Boss house. 

Pratik Sehajpal has managed to send millions of hearts racing with his stint in the show and the fans have only complimented him for his bond with Nishant Bhatt. 

Pratik has been a part of a handful of reality shows and is quite regular with his fitness regime.

Almost all his posts have gotten him 30K likes and nearly 120 comments! Hence, we crown him INSTA King for the Week.

Take a look at Pratik’s posts from his INSTAGRAM handle!

