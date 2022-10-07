CONGRATULATIONS! Sargun Mehta is the INSTAGRAM queen of the week!

MUMBAI: Currently ruling the Punjabi film industry, Sargun Mehta is a queen in the truest sense. The diva added yet another feather to her hat once she ventured into creating shows as a Producer.

It won’t be incorrect to say that the beauty has worked really hard to reach where she is today and we would love to see her grow in her career. The bond that the admirable diva shares with her beloved Ravi Dubey is something we can’t stop gushing about.

She made her television debut in 2009 with Zee TV's 12/24 Karol Bagh and received appreciation for her acting in Balika Vadhu. Apart from being a popular television face, she is also a great anchor.

Sargun, who was applauded for her stint in the Punjabi film 'Angrej' and has been part of a few music videos, surely treats her fans as her family as she shares every tiny piece of news with her loyal squad of followers, who can’t stop showering their love on her through social media.

The fans have simply loved the daily dose of fun and masti that they get from Ravi and Sargun’s accounts as they indeed are the perfect example of a power couple!

The diva made the fans fall, not only for her acting but also for her dance moves and style sense. Ravi and Sargun collectively ventured as Producers and are currently enjoying the success of two superhit shows, Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar.

The fans were eagerly waiting for Sargun’s upcoming project Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, Saunkan Saunkne, as the diva was seen promoting it with great vigour.

Sargun who is caught up with her hectic schedule still manages to share a daily dose of her life with her fans. With nearly 110K likes and 150 comments on all her clicks, Sargun Mehta is crowned the INSTA Queen of the Week!

Take a look at the posts shared by Sargun with her InstaFam!