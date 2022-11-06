CONGRATULATIONS: Sehban Azim is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Television actors also entertain their fans with their social media activities. One such TV star is Sehban Azim.

Sehban is one of the most popular actors. The charmer has been a prominent part of shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Thapki Pyaar Ki, among others.

Sehban is currently seen acing his role as Yuvan opposite Sana Sayyad in Fanna-Ishq Meiin Marjawaan. Fans had simply loved him as ACP Malhar Rane opposite the stunning Reem Shaikh in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta. The actors share a great rapport.

The audience also loved Sehban’s performance in Bepannah, wherein he was seen alongside Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda, and Namita Dubey.

The actor enjoys a great fan following, who adore him for always being grounded. Sehban always makes sure to squeeze in time to stay connected with his ‘instafam’.

His posts have got him 70K likes and nearly 220 comments. Thus, we crown him INSTA King of the Week.