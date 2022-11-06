CONGRATULATIONS: Sehban Azim is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:59
CONGRATULATIONS: Sehban Azim is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Television actors also entertain their fans with their social media activities. One such TV star is Sehban Azim.

Sehban is one of the most popular actors. The charmer has been a prominent part of shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Thapki Pyaar Ki, among others.

Sehban is currently seen acing his role as Yuvan opposite Sana Sayyad in Fanna-Ishq Meiin Marjawaan. Fans had simply loved him as ACP Malhar Rane opposite the stunning Reem Shaikh in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta. The actors share a great rapport.

The audience also loved Sehban’s performance in Bepannah, wherein he was seen alongside Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda, and Namita Dubey. 

The actor enjoys a great fan following, who adore him for always being grounded. Sehban always makes sure to squeeze in time to stay connected with his ‘instafam’.

His posts have got him 70K likes and nearly 220 comments. Thus, we crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
CONGRATULATIONS: Sehban Azim is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!
MUMBAI: Television actors also entertain their fans with their social media activities. One such TV star is Sehban Azim...
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash reveals how Karan Kundrra is way more jealous than she is
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is undoubtedly riding high on the professional front after she grabbed the lead role in Ekta...
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
MUMBAI: No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming projects and detail regarding the project, and why not,...
Dripping Hot! Avneet Kaur looks glamorous in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
DHAMAKEDAR! After Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in Season 11, Sriti Jha is the next fearless contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi with Season 12
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Latest Video