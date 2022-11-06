CONGRATULATIONS: Ulka Gupta is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 18:20
MUMBAI: As we near the end of yet another eventful week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans with her acting chops. She is popularly known for her stint as Manu in Rani Lakshmibai.

Ulka garnered massive fans base for her show  is Jhansi Ki Rani as the young Rani Lakshmibai. She later made a reentry in the same show as Kaali.

She made her film debut with Tollywood movie Andhra Pori, in which she played the lead character, Prashanti. She also appeared in the 2015 Telugu film Rudhramadevi.

Currently, fans are enjoying watching her in Star Plus’ popular show Bani Chow Home Delivery alongside Pravisht Mishra. 

Fans have adored her for being active on social media as she keeps sharing a slice of her life every now and then. The actress has managed to keep them entertained with her antics. 

It won't be incorrect to call Ulka a social media butterfly. The diva is quite the all-rounder and has won a lot awards and played multiple roles. 

The stupendous actress has managed to set hearts racing. The beauty enjoys a great fan following and is also adored for her bubbly nature.

She indeed loves staying in touch with her fans. Her posts have nearly 70K likes and almost 120 comments. We crown her Insta Queen of the Week. Here is a glimpse of Ulka’s Instagram handle.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pravisht Mishra (@pravisht_m)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pravisht Mishra (@pravisht_m)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ulka (@ulkagupta)

 

