“Cricket, as a sport is very similar to the game life plays with you,” says Karuna Pandey from Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI:Pushpa Impossible, one of Sony SAB’s most celebrated show, follows the inspiring story of a single mother Pushpa (played by Karuna Pandey) who strives to provide for her children while pursuing her studies. Her positive and problem-solving attitude, coupled with a charming clumsiness, makes her endearing for the audience.



Pushpa takes great pleasure in playing cricket with the kids of the chawl at every given opportunity, reflecting her enthusiastic and sporting nature. Actor Karuna Pandey who essays the role of Pushpa on screen also holds cricket in high regard and believes it is a sport that mirrors the challenges of life. According to her, the tactics employed to tackle a cricket ball are comparable to those required to navigate the hurdles of life. The more force and determination you apply to address your problems, the quicker you can surmount them. Additionally, the game of cricket teaches one the importance of teamwork, patience, and perseverance, which are all valuable qualities that can be applied to various facets of life.



Talking about the similarities between cricket and life, Karuna Pandey aka Pushpa says, “Cricket has been a part of my life since I was a child. I have played the game with my family and friends post-school hours and during vacations. The game has taught me a lot about life. Every ball in the game of cricket is like a challenge that life throws at you. Sometimes you hit it out of the park, and other times you miss, but what's important is to keep playing the game. In both cricket and in life, one must be patient, have a good strategy, and work hard to achieve your goals. Cricket has taught me that failure is not the end, but an opportunity to learn and grow. It also taught me to be resilient and keep trying, no matter what.”



