Cute! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh reveals his daughter's face in an Instagram post, take a look

Popular star Shaheer Sheikh is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. Over the years, Shaheer has been featured in several popular TV shows, music videos, and other exciting projects.
MUMBAI:Popular star Shaheer Sheikh is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. Over the years, Shaheer has been featured in several popular TV shows, music videos, and other exciting projects. The actor has swooned in the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming looks, and acting skills. Speaking of his personal life, the actor is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor for three years, and the couple has a beautiful daughter Anaya.

The actor who is quite active on social media shares his updates on his professional and personal life. While clips and BTS from his show are popular, he also shares the moments he spends with his family. However, Shaheer had not revealed the face of his daughter in any of the posts. He usually covers her face with cute stickers. Today was an exception as fans got excited to catch a glimpse of little Anaya in the recent post of the actor.

Shaheer uploaded a video in which the actor is seen exploring Disneyland with his daughter. The father and daughter duo were seen having a gala time on the rides. In one of the clips, the little one looks up at her father’s face and in that moment, Anaya’s face is visible. The actor also uploaded a picture of holding his daughter in his lap, but the face has been covered with a sticker. Take a look at the post below - 

On the work front, Shaheer is seen essaying the lead role in Woh Toh Hail Albelaa opposite Hiba Nawab.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 22:01

