Did you know Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare is addicted to books?

MUMBAI: After several extremely successful collaborations, Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms presented viewers with an exciting story about life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Bhagya Lakshmi follows the journey of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. While the show has impressed the audience ever since it premiered, the actors are still working round the clock to keep their viewers glued to their TV screens.  
  
While all the actors get hardly any extra time to follow their passion due to their busy schedules, looks like Aishwarya Khare manages to find some time to enjoy her most-cherished hobby. For the uninitiated, Aishwarya has developed a fondness for reading books over time, and thinks it is one of the best habits that anyone can have! But did you know that the actress is a huge ‘Potterhead?’ Yes, that’s right, Aishwarya’s favourite book series is Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling and looks like she is finding time on set to re-read her most-loved tale. In fact, she is so addicted to books that you will find a book in her hand whenever she gets any alone time during the day. 
  
As Aishwarya Khare mentions, “I wasn’t someone who would read a book during my free time when I was a child. In fact, I never really liked reading books. But in high school, things changed! I read a novel and since then I have never stopped. That book was Harry Potter. Not many people know, but I am a big Potterhead. I really love how J.K. Rowling made this series so real and relatable. It’s so interesting that once you start it, you can never stop until you finish the whole thing. I keep re-reading all the books from time to time and I am currently reading the last book on set whenever I get time.” 
 
She further adds, “I recently completed reading Cleopatra and Frankenstein and I must say I really, really love it.  It is a beautiful story that one should definitely read. It is really addictive. In fact, I feel I am addicted to books and whenever I get some free time, I take out my books and start reading. I actually believe that reading novels is one of the best habits one can inculcate in their lives and it truly helps them grow and prosper.” 
  
While Aishwarya is having a gala time reading her favourite books, looks like Mallishka (Maera Mishra) has a new evil plan in place to create some more issues in Lakshmi’s life! 
  
To find out what happens next, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every Monday to Saturday, at 8:30 pm only on Zee TV

