"Eating home-cooked food is one of the best ways to stay fit", mentioned Maitree's Bhaweeka Chaudhary

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 19:55
MUMBAI:Zee TV recently launched a new show – ‘Maitree’ with Sunshine Productions that is set against the backdrop of Prayagra. The show focuses on the exciting yet dramatic journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary). The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood. While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain the best of friends even after marriage, it seems that life has its own plan for them, and they are drifting apart under the most unusual circumstances.
 
In recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Ashish (Namish Taneja) won the drug case where he was accused by his mother-in-law Vasuandhara (Khalida Jan). However, now he has to prove himself to be the parent who can take care of his son Nandish and win the case for his custody. On the other hand Ashish’s wife, Nandini is still in coma. While Nandini’s presence is very much on a wheelchair these days in every scene, Bhaweeka is ensuring that her fitness is not getting affected.  To stay in shape and healthy, Bhaweeka believes in eating home-cooked meals along with going to the gym as and when she gets time.  That’s not it, to utilize the time wisely she has a ‘skipping rope’ on the sets of the show, and whenever she gets some time, she works out with it.
 
Bhaweeka Chaudhary mentioned, “To be honest, I am a fitness freak, and I don’t like to skip my gym. But being an actor, we need to be available based on the requirement, so there are times when I miss working out in the gym.  Hence, whenever I get some time, I do some skipping on the set for my fitness. In fact, I try to do all kinds of workout which include cardio, weight lifting, and dancing a.k.a Zumba. I know when it comes to fitness, I am very old school. I believe eating home-cooked food is one of the best ways to stay fit. But again, some things that work for one, may not work for others. Therefore, everyone needs to figure out what suits them best and work accordingly.”  

While Bhaweeka is setting some serious fitness goals for everyone, in the upcoming episodes viewers will witness how Ashish is fighting to win custody of his son. Will Maitree and Ashish be able to get Nandish’s custody? Or will they lose the only hope of their life to Nandini’s mother?  
 
To know more, tune into ‘Maitree’, every day at 7 pm, only on Zee TV!

