Is everything alright with Faltu’s actor Jaideep Singh? Check out the details inside

Currently the show is doing great and the viewers are loving all the characters. People find the character of Faltu to be very strong headed and motivational.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 22:29
Is everything alright with Faltu’s actor Jaideep Singh? Check out the details inside

MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents' frustration at the birth of a fourth girl when they wanted a boy.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu determined to get her respect and dignity back

Currently the show is doing great and the viewers are loving all the characters. People find the character of Faltu to be very strong headed and motivational.

Recently, Jaideep Singh, who plays the role Charan Singh who is Faltu’s father, shared a story on her Instagram account that has left netizens worried and confused.

Check out the post below:

7cc1a787-5e7c-4e3d-b16d-83afcf936d82.jpg

Netizens feel that something serious has gone down but there’s no details about what exactly the actor was talking about.

However, we feel whatever it is about, gets sorted and we wish nothing but the best for the actor.

Meanwhile in the show, Faltu vows to clear her image and get her reputation back by hook or by crook.

Faltu makes a promise to herself that whoever is responsible for tarnishing her character and running her dignity, will not be spared and will pay a heavy price.

Also read - Faltu: Oh No! Faltu Finds Herself in a Fix

What will Faltu do next?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 22:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside
MUMBAI:Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.She rose to fame with her stint in...
Is everything alright with Faltu’s actor Jaideep Singh? Check out the details inside
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! Rocketry actor Aamir Rafiq roped in for a movie titled Chinmasta
MUMBAI:Aamir Rafiq is a popular name in the TV industry and has also been a part of movies like Penalty and Rocketry:...
Exclusive! Here’s what Imlie actor Jitendra Bohara has to say about his comeback in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The...
Exclusive! Here’s what netizens have to say for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming major time leap
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Rocketry actor Aamir Rafiq roped in for a movie titled Chinmasta
Exclusive! Rocketry actor Aamir Rafiq roped in for a movie titled Chinmasta

Latest Video