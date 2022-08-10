Is everything alright with Faltu’s actor Jaideep Singh? Check out the details inside

MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents' frustration at the birth of a fourth girl when they wanted a boy.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu determined to get her respect and dignity back

Currently the show is doing great and the viewers are loving all the characters. People find the character of Faltu to be very strong headed and motivational.

Recently, Jaideep Singh, who plays the role Charan Singh who is Faltu’s father, shared a story on her Instagram account that has left netizens worried and confused.

Check out the post below:

7cc1a787-5e7c-4e3d-b16d-83afcf936d82.jpg

Netizens feel that something serious has gone down but there’s no details about what exactly the actor was talking about.

However, we feel whatever it is about, gets sorted and we wish nothing but the best for the actor.

Meanwhile in the show, Faltu vows to clear her image and get her reputation back by hook or by crook.

Faltu makes a promise to herself that whoever is responsible for tarnishing her character and running her dignity, will not be spared and will pay a heavy price.

Also read - Faltu: Oh No! Faltu Finds Herself in a Fix

What will Faltu do next?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.