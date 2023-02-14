Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!

The show Maddam Sir is loved by the audience but recently the news was doing the rounds that the show will be going Off-air now but will come back with another season soon enough.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 20:00
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!

MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.

Viewers will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns in Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir' in the coming week.


The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi, and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles. Actors like Ashwani Rathore, Ajay Jadhav, and Satyapal, among others, also play pivotal roles in the show. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.


ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi talks about exploring other characters, says, “When you’ve been in a character for so long, it will take a little while to get it out of system before taking on to another character”

In every episode, the cops get into different roles and do multiple looks to go undercover and catch the criminals. The show is a great example of comedic but engaging storytelling and focuses on multiple different aspects and brings forward stories that the audiences love.

The show is loved by the audience but recently the news was doing the rounds that the show will be going Off-air now but will come back with another season soon enough.

The maker of the show Jay Mehta recently confirmed the same to another entertainment portal.

Now, we bring you an exclusive update that Actor Esha Kansara who was part of the show early on and played the role of Mishri Pandey but left the show will be back now and also maybe for a second season.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actor and she confirmed the same, and said, “I can’t really reveal much but yes, I am back and I posted it on Instagram as well, so I can’t deny it”.

 

 

Well, isn’t that great news we recently caught up with Gulki Joshi on the wrap of the first season, and when asked about the buzz she said, “There is no official information on the same but the world functions on hope so let’s hope for the best!”

Whatever the update may be, the fans of the show are ecstatic and really glad about the show returning.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Exclusive updates!

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Esha Kansara opens up on her comeback as Misri Pandey in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir, shares she misses shooting with Gulki Joshi and is waiting for her return

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Allu Arjun approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Yash and Rishab Shetty’s pictures go viral, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI : It’s the first day of the week, and you might be busy with a lot of work. Many times it happens that because...
Exclusive! Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha’s Simsim aka Sayantani Ghosh opens up about her bond with co-star Abhishek Nigam, response of fans and more, check out
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
MUMBAI:This year, we will get to watch many fresh pairings on the big screens and one of them is Vicky Kaushal and...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
MUMBAI:This year, we will get to watch many fresh pairings on the big screens and one of them is Vicky Kaushal and...
Recent Stories
Allu Arjun approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Yash and Rishab Shetty’s pictures go viral, and more; here are all the trendin
Allu Arjun approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Yash and Rishab Shetty’s pictures go viral, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video