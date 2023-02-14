Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!

MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.

Viewers will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns in Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir' in the coming week.



The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi, and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles. Actors like Ashwani Rathore, Ajay Jadhav, and Satyapal, among others, also play pivotal roles in the show. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi talks about exploring other characters, says, “When you’ve been in a character for so long, it will take a little while to get it out of system before taking on to another character”

In every episode, the cops get into different roles and do multiple looks to go undercover and catch the criminals. The show is a great example of comedic but engaging storytelling and focuses on multiple different aspects and brings forward stories that the audiences love.

The show is loved by the audience but recently the news was doing the rounds that the show will be going Off-air now but will come back with another season soon enough.

The maker of the show Jay Mehta recently confirmed the same to another entertainment portal.

Now, we bring you an exclusive update that Actor Esha Kansara who was part of the show early on and played the role of Mishri Pandey but left the show will be back now and also maybe for a second season.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actor and she confirmed the same, and said, “I can’t really reveal much but yes, I am back and I posted it on Instagram as well, so I can’t deny it”.

Well, isn’t that great news we recently caught up with Gulki Joshi on the wrap of the first season, and when asked about the buzz she said, “There is no official information on the same but the world functions on hope so let’s hope for the best!”

Whatever the update may be, the fans of the show are ecstatic and really glad about the show returning.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Exclusive updates!

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Esha Kansara opens up on her comeback as Misri Pandey in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir, shares she misses shooting with Gulki Joshi and is waiting for her return