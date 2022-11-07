EXCLUSIVE! 'Arjun will come across as a Grey Character to the viewers' Hiten Tejwani on his character in Swaran Ghar, preparations and more

Mumbai: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Swaran making it clear that she’s not interested in any relationship with Ajit.

We exclusively revealed about Hiten Tejwani entering the show in an interesting character as Arjun Deol. We rang the actor to know his reason behind agreeing to the show, his character and more. Check out what he had to share:

What made you agree to the show?

The best part about it was the lovely team and my dear friends Ravi and Sargun. They always wanted me to be a part of their shows, but earlier it didn't work out because of my projects. The character isn't going to be there forever, I will get some time to focus on my other projects too as I have web series and films in the pipeline. I am doing a film in the south also. Tv is always open for me, interesting characters are always a yes. Tv has given everything to me since being associated with Balaji and Ekta. This was the right time and a good character on a great show with Sangita and Ajay. It feels like coming back home with the show.

Tell us something about your character?

Arjun Deol is here to bring a stir in between Swaran and Ajit's life. It would come across as a grey character. Every person actually has a grey side, it is actually for a reason how the person is and that will also add to the narrative to show, and Swaran's life.

Did you do any preparations for it?

As this character is not related to anyone, I didn't have anything to go through or watch it. Arjun doesn't know anyone and He is a new person in the show to keep up that energy I didn't need to do any preparations. That will surely come across and how Arjun will enter their lives. Only if there was a past connected then I would have. I did watch a few episodes initially and I liked it.

