EXCLUSIVE! Bobby Parvez talks about Irrfan Khan; says, “He is the greatest human being and actor ever”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 08:15
EXCLUSIVE! Bobby Parvez talks about Irrfan Khan; says, “He is the greatest human being and actor ever”

MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Chini are all grown up. The latest plot has been about Atharva and Imlie’s life post-marriage.Bobby Parvez is currently portraying Rudra Rana, Atharva’s father in the show. He is immensely loved for his character and performance.He is known for Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015), Black Friday (2004), and C.I.D. (1998).Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights about the actor’s life.Do you remember your first-ever audition?“Of course I do. It was for an advertisement and it was a long time back. It was quite fun”Do you remember the first moment when you felt you were famous?“I just try to do my job. My job is to act to the best of my abilities. I like to be the best but if people recognize me, it's an additional perk, it is not the core thing. I did theatre for 10 years before I came into the industry. People recognized me then also. You know when someone genuinely likes you for your work or that person is looking at you just because they have seen you on television. I think I can make out a difference. It is really enjoyable when someone really enjoys your work.”ALSO READ:Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Arto and Imlie question Rudra’s intentionsDo you remember your first pay cheque?“It was for a project I did with Anubhav Sinha and it was a long time ago. He is a great guy and I hope he remembers the great work we did. I got my mother a gift from that pay cheque.”Do you remember the first fan moment?“A few people have come up to me and said they like my work. It is really enjoyable. When someone really admires your work, it’s a great feeling. Also when you like an actor’s work and they admire you back, that is the highest high. I have been there and I have loved it”Do you remember your first friend in the industry?“I remember a lot of people who I became friends with a long time back but they are too big in the industry so I cannot reveal the names. But I can talk about Irrfan Khan. He was not a friend but an acquaintance. He was the greatest guy ever. I could call him an acquaintance. He liked my work and even called me to his house. He is the greatest human and actor ever. We did theatre so we used to bump into each other a lot.”ALSO READ:Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva and Imlie's effort to save the kids failFor more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
MUMBAI:Rajneesh Duggal is a popular actor, who is known for his work in the TV and film industry. Rajneesh has been a...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about what they want, I would love to meet Archana outside as she is a sweetheart” - Soundarya Sharma
MUMBAI:Soundarya Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic Ranchi...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu returns home, Manjari learns about Akshara?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Suman wants her family united, Raavi and Rishita not ready to stay back
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai withdraws her court appeal but is still determined to get Vinu back at any cost; Virat and Pakhi left shocked
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
“The title of the movie intrigued me and the script is simply amazing” - Sharib Hashmi
“The title of the movie intrigued me and the script is simply amazing” - Sharib Hashmi

Latest Video