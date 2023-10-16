EXCLUSIVE! Sunny Arya opens up on dealing with Salman Kjhan during Weekend Ka Vaar, reveals his strategy to survive in the house, says, ''I am a prankster and will keep pranking people''

MUMBAI: Sunny Arya is a well-known Youtuber, actor and a comedian.

He is popularly known for his Youtube channel Tehelka Prank.

After entertaining the viewers with his amazing vlogs on social media, Sunny is all set to entertain the viewers with his participation in Bigg Boss season 17.

The ardent fans of Sunny are quite excited to see him in the show and are looking forward to his journey in the show.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Sunny opened up on a lot of things in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar.

What were your first thoughts when you were offered this show? What made you say yes to it?

I won't say that I always wanted to be a part of this show. But when I came to know that the makers are also approaching Youtubers, I got a good feeling that the show is liking people who are influencers. I was so happy when I got a call for this show. I got 'Tehelka wali' feeling.

You will be constantly monitored in the house. How comfortable are you to be in camera all the time?

I think I will have to be cautious as I will be monitored constantly. The viewers are going to see me and my actions constantly and if they catch me saying or doing something which is unacceptable to them, I will have to face a backlash.

Will the viewers get to see a completely real side of yours?

Yes, the viewers will see the real side of me because if I try to be different, people won't like it or the effect of it won't be long lasting. I will stay the way I am.

Do you have any strategy to survive in the house?

Yes, I do have a strategy. I am a prankster so I will keep pranking people. There will be some people who won't like it while some will understand me and take it sportingly.

Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most challenging day for the contestants as they have to face the show's host Salman Khan. How excited are you for it?

I don't want to get scolded by Salman sir. I will try not to disappoint him. He is a superstar and even I won't like if he will say something to me. My try will be make sure Salman sir loves me as I am going to make people laugh in the house. The audience is going to have a laughter riot. And even if I get scolded for some reason, I won't mind as he has every right to do it. I will improve my mistakes.

