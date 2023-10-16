EXCLUSIVE! Sunny Arya opens up on dealing with Salman Kjhan during Weekend Ka Vaar, reveals his strategy to survive in the house, says, ''I am a prankster and will keep pranking people''

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 00:15
Sunny

MUMBAI: Sunny Arya is a well-known Youtuber, actor and a comedian. 

He is popularly known for his Youtube channel Tehelka Prank.

After entertaining the viewers with his amazing vlogs on social media, Sunny is all set to entertain the viewers with his participation in Bigg Boss season 17.

The ardent fans of Sunny are quite excited to see him in the show and are looking forward to his journey in the show. 

Before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Sunny opened up on a lot of things in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exlcusive! Salman Khan begins the shoot of the new season this is when the contestants will enter the house and begin to play the game

What were your first thoughts when you were offered this show? What made you say yes to it?

I won't say that I always wanted to be a part of this show. But when I came to know that the makers are also approaching Youtubers, I got a good feeling that the show is liking people who are influencers. I was so happy when I got a call for this show. I got 'Tehelka wali' feeling. 

You will be constantly monitored in the house. How comfortable are you to be in camera all the time?

I think I will have to be cautious as I will be monitored constantly. The viewers are going to see me and my actions constantly and if they catch me saying or doing something which is unacceptable to them, I will have to face a backlash. 

Will the viewers get to see a completely real side of yours?

Yes, the viewers will see the real side of me because if I try to be different, people won't like it or the effect of it won't be long lasting. I will stay the way I am. 

Do you have any strategy to survive in the house?

Yes, I do have a strategy. I am a prankster so I will keep pranking people. There will be some people who won't like it while some will understand me and take it sportingly. 

Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most challenging day for the contestants as they have to face the show's host Salman Khan. How excited are you for it?

I don't want to get scolded by Salman sir. I will try not to disappoint him. He is a superstar and even I won't like if he will say something to me. My try will be make sure Salman sir loves me as I am going to make people laugh in the house. The audience is going to have a laughter riot. And even if I get scolded for some reason, I won't mind as he has every right to do it. I will improve my mistakes. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! For the first time in history of Bigg Boss, contestants will be allowed to use phones in the house

 

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 00:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Food might be a major problem for me inside the house: Firoza Khan on her participation in Bigg Boss 17
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular...
Heartwarming! Mona Singh candidly shares a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on the set of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'; SRK Says ‘My kids love you.... Really?’
MUMBAI : Actress Mona Singh, who played Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has spoken candidly about the moment Shah Rukh...
EXCLUSIVE! Navid Sole on meeting Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17: He will be happy to a European fan who looks up to him
MUMBAI : The much-awaited Bigg Boss season 17 has kickstarted with a bang. The ardent viewers are always excited and...
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Udaariyaan Ex-Couple Isha and Abhishek enter the show next, accuses each other of physical violence, Salman warns them!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy...
EXCLUSIVE! Sunny Arya opens up on dealing with Salman Kjhan during Weekend Ka Vaar, reveals his strategy to survive in the house, says, ''I am a prankster and will keep pranking people''
MUMBAI: Sunny Arya is a well-known Youtuber, actor and a comedian. He is popularly known for his Youtube channel...
Exclusive! There is nothing like YouTubers v/s celebrities, it is a propaganda created: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dhoble
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular...
Recent Stories
100 Crore films
Surprising! This actor achieves the most Rs 100 Crore films, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR
Latest Video