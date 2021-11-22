EXCLUSIVE! TMKOC fame Palak Sindhwani opines on LOVE, shares how she deals with gloomy days at work and much more

MUMBAI: Palak Sindhwani is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The actress plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans are loving her for her performance.

It's been two years since Palak joined the show and she has managed to create a place in everyone's heart in a very short span of time.

Palak has garnered a huge fan following over time and has become a household name.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Palak opened up about her career, her personal life, and much more.

A lot of actresses of your age are doing equally well in the industry. Do you feel the pressure? How do you cope with it?

Honestly, I don't feel any pressure. I feel I will always give my 100 % in whatever I do. Only then will I get satisfaction from that. Then those things don't bother me if others are doing well in their careers or if someone is more successful than me. I think everything takes its own time and I am truly grateful. I recently completed two years in the show and my journey has been great. I didn't expect that I'd get so much love and support from the viewers in such less time. I am very overwhelmed so I don't get time to compare myself with someone else. I am pretty for myself and my achievements.

How do you handle the gloomy days on set when you are not in a mood to shoot or are unwell but still have to give super energetic scenes? Did you have an emotional breakdown on the set?

We are human beings and our moods keep changing. Sometimes, we do feel low. But I follow a mantra and that works for me. The moment I am on set, I try not to think about other things. I only think about what is to be done at work. I will get distracted if I think about other things, so I won't be able to perform well. As an artist, even if your mood is off, you can't show that on-screen.

What is your definition of love? What kind of a person would you love to have in your life in the future?

For me, love is comfort. I should feel at home whenever I am with that person. I should feel comfortable with him, there shouldn't be any awkwardness. There should be a lot of transparency and honesty. I want my partner to be extremely honest with me. I want someone who is caring, affectionate, and compassionate. He should be extremely passionate about his things.

