Farah Khan Wants To See Shah Rukh Khan's Painting From OSO After Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI:‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, celebrates ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’. Paying tribute to the incredible journey of Indian cinema, Honouring the people behind the scenes, who have immensely contributed to the success of this industry, the show will see Manoj Desai, the executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Ranjit Dahiya, the founder of the Bollywood Art Project, and Reshma Pathan, the first stuntwoman in the Indian film industry be a part of this special episode.

Farah Khan also shared, “Whenever I pass the sea link and see your painting, I always wish that one day you will make a painting of one of my films, like Om Shanti Om, maybe.”

Bollywood Art Project’s Ranjit Dahiya has been beautifying the streets of Mumbai with gigantic portraits of film stars across generations, and on the stage of India’s Best Dancer - he will talk about his love for Bollywood. He will share, "My journey was not easy; there were a lot of struggles. When I started the project, I didn’t have enough money, but I had the dream of doing something in Mumbai so that people would come to this city to watch Bollywood. Bombay is known as ‘Cinema ki Nagri‘ but there was no representation of Bollywood, hence I wanted to change that and create something. And, today I have been making Bollywood paintings for the past 11 years, with more than 40 murals in India till date.”

Commending Ranjit Dahiya’s passion, judge Sonali Bendre will add saying, “Earlier, film posters used to be painted but with evolving times, the trend of painting faded away and digital posters came into the picture. But today, you reminded us of those days. You are a very talented artist and your work is truly amazing.”



Making the evening memorable for the special guests, Terence Lewis, the contestants, and Ranjit Dahiya will go on to dance on the iconic song - 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala'.

This weekend, tune into India's Best Dancer 3 at 8 pm and celebrate ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’, only on Sony Entertainment Television!