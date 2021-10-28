AMAZING: These CELEBRITY KITCHENS are sure to ‘SURPRISE’ you!

MUMBAI: It is where food is prepared for the soul. Speaking about actors, they have to be very careful with what they eat and their daily regimes. We hence grabbed some pictures of your favourite celebrities who took charge of their kitchens!

Take a look:

(Also Read: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, 27th October 2021, Written Update : A disguised Vibhuti visits Angoori’s Shop)

Malaika Arora cooking Malabari veg stew. She suggests having it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread

Siddharth Malhotra knows how to cook to impress!

Dipika Kakar is a perfect bahu!

Surbhi Jyoti shows us how we can add entertainment while cooking

Akshay Kumar takes control of the kitchen

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 27th October 2021, Written Update: Gehna’s Mehandi Ceremony)



