CONGRATULATIONS: Ashnoor Kaur is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week's Insta queen is a young beauty who has impressed the audience with her talent and looks.

Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently seen in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes, is not only gorgeous but also intelligent. The diva manages her education and professional life with perfection.

The actress gained a lot of attention after playing the role of young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ashnoor is growing with each passing day and has come a long way since she started her career. She loves sharing moments of her life with her fans.

Ashnoor made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bhachan’s Mannmarziyan and leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her charm. Her posts have about 80K likes and nearly 120 Comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Take a look at this week’s Instagram pictures from Ashnoor Kaur’s account!