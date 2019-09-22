Features

CONGRATULATIONS: Ashnoor Kaur is INSTA Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Sep 2019 01:10 PM

MUMBAI: This week's Insta queen is a young beauty who has impressed the audience with her talent and looks.

Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently seen in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes, is not only gorgeous but also intelligent. The diva manages her education and professional life with perfection.

The actress gained a lot of attention after playing the role of young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ashnoor is growing with each passing day and has come a long way since she started her career. She loves sharing moments of her life with her fans.

Ashnoor made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bhachan’s Mannmarziyan and leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her charm. Her posts have about 80K likes and nearly 120 Comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Take a look at this week’s Instagram pictures from Ashnoor Kaur’s account!

Tags > Ashnoor Kaur, Insta QUEEN of the week, Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor

past seven days