Congratulations: Hina Khan is the INSTA Queen for the week!

29 Sep 2019 01:08 PM

MUMBAI : From making a mark as Akshara in Star Plus’ popular YRKKH to being a part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to now setting the stage on fire with her styling sense, Hina Khan is a stunner in the true sense.

The beauty has been making headlines ever since her journey in the industry began, and became a household name as Akshara and post that as Komolika, Hina Khan is currently shooting for her web series Damaged 2.
Hina enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii and are quite intrigued to see her in Damaged 2. 

Hina made us fall in love with all her shades, from Akshara to Komolika, to her adventurous side in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11 and now in Damaged 2. She is a fitness enthusiast who loves maintaining a fine balance between her professional and personal lives and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers.

Her posts have more than 180K likes and nearly 2000 comments, and we crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Here’s a sneak peek into Hina’s Instagram account!

