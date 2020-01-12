Congratulations: Mohit Malik is the INSTA King for the week!

MUMBAI: Currently acing his role in Star Plus’ popular daily Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala as Sikandar, Mohit Malik has all the qualities to be crowned king.



The bond Mohit shares both off-screen and on-screen with his reel daughters Kullfi (Aakriti Sharma) and Amyra (Myra Singh) is something we can’t stop gushing about. The twist and turns in the show have made the audience love it even more.



Mohit began his journey as Aaoni on Star Plus’ daily Miilee, post which the actor went ahead and played a handful of path-breaking roles. He was even applauded for his role in Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year opposite Smriti Kalra and Doli Armaano Ki opposite Neha Marda.

The actor has also been a part of a popular dance reality show Nach Baliye and is much adored by his fans for his nature and acting skills.



Even though Mohit is caught up amidst hectic shooting schedules, he still manages time to stay connected with his fans. Almost all his posts have got him 120K likes and nearly 200 comments. Thus, we crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts shared by the stupendous actor!