Features

Congratulations: Reem Shaikh is INSTA Queen of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Nov 2019 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: Let’s wrap up this week by crowning yet another telly town diva for being a social media queen.

The spectacular Reem Shaikh, who is much loved for her role in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta opposite the charming Sehban Azim, is indeed a social media star. The actress has done a handful of cameos and guest appearances in shows and bagged her first film Gul Makai in 2017. 

The beauty enjoys a great fan following and is also adored for her bubbly nature. Reem is quite the style queen, and her fans simply adore her for her chemistry with co-star Sehban Azim. 

The audience loves Reem’s stint in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta, where she aces Kalyani Malhar’s character.

Even though the actress is caught up with a hectic work schedule, Reem loves staying in touch with her fans. Her posts have nearly 80K likes and almost 100 comments. We crown her the Insta Queen of the Week.

Here is a a glimpse of Reem’s Instagram handle!

Tags > Reem Shaikh, Zee TV, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sehban Azim, Gul Makai, Kalyani Malhar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video...

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video Swag Salamat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

past seven days