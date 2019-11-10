Features

Congratulations: Sehban Azim is the INSTA King for the week!

MUMBAI : This week's Insta king loves being connected with his fans every now and then.. The charmer has been a prominent part of shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Thapki Pyaar Ki, and more.
Sehban Azim enjoys a huge female fan following and is currently seen acing his role as ACP Malhar Rane opposite the stunning Reem Shaikh in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta. The fans simply adore the bond the actor shares with his co-star both on-screen and off-screen.
The audience loved his performance in Bepannaah. Even though the actor is caught up amidst hectic work schedules, Sehban manages to squeeze in time to stay connected with his InstaFam. Almost all his posts have got him 70K Likes and nearly 110 Comments, crowning him the INSTA King for the week.

Checkout of posts from Sehban Azim's Instagram handle!

