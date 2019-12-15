Congratulations: Shaheer Shaikh is Insta King of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we near the end of this adventurous month, we have yet another charming lad from the industry to crown for his social media savvyness.



Shaheer Shaikh is one of the most good-looking actors our television industry can boast of. We cannot have enough of him on television and can’t stop ogling at him on social media too.



The charmer is currently wooing his audience by his stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ws Abeer, opposite the gorgeous Rhea Sharma as Mishti.



Shaheer rose to fame with his stint in Naavya, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, Kuch Rang Pyaar ke, and more.



The actor loves to work out and is a fitness enthusiast. Shaheer is not only popular in India but globally in Indonesia also.



Even though Shaheer is caught up amidst hectic schedules he manages to take out time for his fans. Almost all his posts have gotten him 150K likes and nearly 1200 comments, and we crown him as Insta King of the Week.



Check out Shaheer’s posts from his Instagram handle!





