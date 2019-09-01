Congratulations: Shraddha Arya is the INSTA Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: Wooing us by her dancing skills with her baliye in Nach Baliye 9, this weeks insta queen is indeed a beauty blessed with features to die for.



Gorgeous, stunning, diva, and many other adjectives are bound to come to mind when we take the beautiful Shraddha Arya’s name.



The beauty began her journey as a contestant in Zee TV’s reality show and made her television debut as an actress with Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki (Life OK).



The eye-catching beauty was quiet loved by her fans for her stint in Life OK’s popular Tumhari Pakhi opposite Iqbal Khan, Dream Girl as Ayesha Roy and now as Preeta opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya (Zee Tv).



Shraddha enjoys a great fan following and has also been a part of the 70-mm screen.



With almost 120K likes and 150 comments on her posts, we crown Shraddha Arya INSTA Queen of the Week.

Take a look at her head-turning posts below!