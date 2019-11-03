Features

Congratulations: Sumedh Mudgalkar is INSTA King of the Week!

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Nov 2019 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: Let’s wrap up this eventful week by crowning yet another charming lad from the industry.

Sumedh Mudgalkar, who is seen acing the role of Krishna in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn opposite the stunning Mallika Singh, is much adored by fans for his on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

The actor has played many shades of Lord Krishna in a spectacular manner. Sumedh made his television debut with Channel V’s Dil DOsti Dance but has gained immense popularity for his role as Lord Krishna.

Even though the actor is caught up in hectic schedules, Sumedh manages to stay connected with his fans every now and then. His posts have gotten him nearly 70K likes and nearly 110 comments. Thus, we crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at Sumedh’s Instagram handle!

