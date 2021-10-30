Features

From Kavita Kaushik, Bani J to Mandana Karimi: You will be SURPRISED to see THESE celebrities who DARED to get clicked TOPLESS!

There are very few celebrities who dare to go bold on the 70 mm, the big screen and moreover on social media!

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
30 Oct 2021 03:05 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI : There are a very few celebrities who dare to go bold on the 70 mm, the big screen and moreover on social media!

There are many celebrities who have broken the stereotypes and have gone topless and we must say, it is a very bold move! Checkout the celebrities who have gone topless…

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi posted a topless picture on her Instagram story where she covered herself with filters.

(PIC)

(Also Read: #AudienceSpeaks: Tina Datta TOPLESS PICTURES garner mixed reactions!)

Bani J is quite in the news of being extremely it and she created quite a buzz in one of her photoshoots where she went topless as a model

Karishma Tanna once went topless for a magazine shoot

cc5c957cd4b1e25127830c07fd5a33d1.jpg

The F.I.R actress, Kavita Kaushik has entertained her fans as an inspector on the small screen, but it came as a shocker when fans saw Chandramukhi Chautala posing topless for a photo shoot.

kavita.webp

Shama Sikander has come a long way and has been in the news for her look transformation too. Shama also went topless for one of her shoot.

806856-001-s.jpg

Having done a number of item songs in various Bollywood films, Kashmera Shah earned the name of an item girl. But when she decided to go topless, she raised many eyebrows.

kashmera-shah-pic-15-image-courtesy-dale-bhagwagar-media-group_030911113513.jpg

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: OMG! Esha Gupta gets heavily trolled for her half naked picture on Instagram, fans says to have some shame)

CREDIT: TOI

Tags Mandana Karimi Bani J Karishma Tanna Kavita Kaushik Shama Sikander Kashmera Shah TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See