TV Celebrities who are DOG LOVERS...

It is very true when they say that a dog is a man's best friend...

08 May 2020 10:30 AM

MUMBAI: We follow television stars for a lot of reasons. Ofcourse, one of the major reasons is our love for them because of the characters they essay and their fashion statements but as we browse through their social media handles, we get to know a lot more about them as to how they are in real life and their routine. It is very true when they say that a dog is a man's best friend... And when a celebrity has a soft spot for pups, it just makes them all the more lovable. Some share an occasional heartfelt pet tribute, while others dish out a daily dose of puppy love. And a few celebs are so in love with their furry companions that they've gone the extra mile to make their dogs their own Instagram accounts! Today, we list down the actors who are fond of pets and often show their love for them on social media too! Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gurmeet Choudhary

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arjjun Bijlani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karishma Tanna

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Are you a dog lover too? Let us know in the comments below!

