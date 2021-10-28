WOW: Checkout the pictures of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla which prove that they are true blue HODOPHILES!

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved celebrities on television.

She inspires us to stay fit and also gives us a lot of couple goals. She loves travelling and looks like she is very passionate about the same. Today, let us browse through some pictures of Rubina which proves that she is a complete hodophile!

Take a look:

(Also Read: Must Read! As Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki bids adieu to the audience, Rubina Dilaik shares this heart melting post)

Rubina Dilaik has been very popular since her first TV show, which aired in 2008, was a huge success. The actress has evolved over almost a decade in her acting career and is breaking stereotypes on a large scale.

During her school days, she was a nationally debating champion.

Rubina’s mother learned only by watching the show that Shakti was pretending to be a transgender woman on the show. She didn’t approve then but then came around as the track moved forward.

She gained immense fame and her personal life came under the scanner when she announced thinking about parting ways with beau Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14

The two have given their marriage another chance and currently give out oodles of couple goals

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: This is what happened when Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin BUMPED into each other)